Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:10 PM

916 Bonaparte Landing Court

916 Bonaparte Landing Court · No Longer Available
Location

916 Bonaparte Landing Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jamestown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4/2 Home has over 2165 SQ FT of living area. The lay out is a real split floor plan separating the bedrooms are separated by the large eat-in kitchen, family room and large living/dining room combination . This is a floor plan with the 3 roomy guest bedrooms set completely away from the master suite. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Featuring large formal living/dining room, family room with a large bar entering the kitchen and a kitchen with space for a full size dinette set. All appliances are here including the built in microwave, new carpet, fresh paint, fenced and a large 2 car garage makes this house complete.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Bonaparte Landing Court have any available units?
916 Bonaparte Landing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Bonaparte Landing Court have?
Some of 916 Bonaparte Landing Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Bonaparte Landing Court currently offering any rent specials?
916 Bonaparte Landing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Bonaparte Landing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Bonaparte Landing Court is pet friendly.
Does 916 Bonaparte Landing Court offer parking?
Yes, 916 Bonaparte Landing Court offers parking.
Does 916 Bonaparte Landing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Bonaparte Landing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Bonaparte Landing Court have a pool?
No, 916 Bonaparte Landing Court does not have a pool.
Does 916 Bonaparte Landing Court have accessible units?
No, 916 Bonaparte Landing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Bonaparte Landing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Bonaparte Landing Court does not have units with dishwashers.

