916 Bonaparte Landing Court

This beautiful 4/2 Home has over 2165 SQ FT of living area. The lay out is a real split floor plan separating the bedrooms are separated by the large eat-in kitchen, family room and large living/dining room combination . This is a floor plan with the 3 roomy guest bedrooms set completely away from the master suite. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Featuring large formal living/dining room, family room with a large bar entering the kitchen and a kitchen with space for a full size dinette set. All appliances are here including the built in microwave, new carpet, fresh paint, fenced and a large 2 car garage makes this house complete.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.