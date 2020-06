Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Story Home in Yellow Bluff - SPACIOUS 2 story home in Yellow Bluff! This 4bed/2.5bath home is huge! It also offers a loft AND a 1st floor bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom or an office! Kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances and an eat in dining space. Relax after dinner on your screened in back porch! Washer and dryer included. Move in date is immediate!



(RLNE5008283)