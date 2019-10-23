909 Ford Wood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities garage

This well maintained and charming 3/2.5 bath home in Ashford Wood boasts over 3000 sq. ft. It's full of charm and grandeur.The kitchen is very open with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Engineered hardwood in the living and dining room with tile in the kitchen. Â½ bathroom downstairs. Large Loft area upstairs and two large spare bedrooms and large master bedroom upstairs. Master bathroom features a garden tub and separate walk in shower. Fully fenced back yard with a covered patio perfect for entertaining. There is a storage shed in the back yard also.Located off 9A & Pulaski Road., Just minutes to the airport, NAS Mayport, River City Marketplace & the City's new Sheffield Park.