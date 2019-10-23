All apartments in Jacksonville
909 Ford Wood Dr
909 Ford Wood Dr

909 Ford Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

909 Ford Wood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jamestown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
This well maintained and charming 3/2.5 bath home in Ashford Wood boasts over 3000 sq. ft. It's full of charm and grandeur.The kitchen is very open with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Engineered hardwood in the living and dining room with tile in the kitchen. Â½ bathroom downstairs. Large Loft area upstairs and two large spare bedrooms and large master bedroom upstairs. Master bathroom features a garden tub and separate walk in shower. Fully fenced back yard with a covered patio perfect for entertaining. There is a storage shed in the back yard also.Located off 9A & Pulaski Road., Just minutes to the airport, NAS Mayport, River City Marketplace & the City's new Sheffield Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Ford Wood Dr have any available units?
909 Ford Wood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Ford Wood Dr have?
Some of 909 Ford Wood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Ford Wood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
909 Ford Wood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Ford Wood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 909 Ford Wood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 909 Ford Wood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 909 Ford Wood Dr does offer parking.
Does 909 Ford Wood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Ford Wood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Ford Wood Dr have a pool?
No, 909 Ford Wood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 909 Ford Wood Dr have accessible units?
No, 909 Ford Wood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Ford Wood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Ford Wood Dr has units with dishwashers.
