9081 Fallsmill Drive

Amenities
Great 3 bedroom single family home available for rent in Watermill!
This home features vaulted ceiling, home is wired for surround sound system, walk-in closets, a security system, and it backs up to a nature preserve. Tenants will have access to community clubhouse, two pools, and tennis court.
AREA: ARGYLE / WATERMILL
3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHROOMS
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: stove, fridge (w/ icemaker), dishwasher, microwave, & garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Washer & Dryer hook ups only.
FLOORING: Carpet & Vinyl combo new hardwood flooring.
HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.
PARKING: 2 Car Garage.
PETS: No Pets allowed
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $60 per adult!
LEASE TERM: 12 months
(RLNE4055786)