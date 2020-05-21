All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9081 Fallsmill Drive

9081 Fallsmill Drive · (904) 204-3687 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9081 Fallsmill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9081 Fallsmill Drive · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great 3 bedroom single family home available for rent in Watermill! - Great 3 bedroom single family home available for rent in Watermill!

This home features vaulted ceiling, home is wired for surround sound system, walk-in closets, a security system, and it backs up to a nature preserve. Tenants will have access to community clubhouse, two pools, and tennis court.

AREA: ARGYLE / WATERMILL
3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHROOMS
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: stove, fridge (w/ icemaker), dishwasher, microwave, & garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Washer & Dryer hook ups only.
FLOORING: Carpet & Vinyl combo new hardwood flooring.
HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.
PARKING: 2 Car Garage.
PETS: No Pets allowed
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $60 per adult!
LEASE TERM: 12 months

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4055786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9081 Fallsmill Drive have any available units?
9081 Fallsmill Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9081 Fallsmill Drive have?
Some of 9081 Fallsmill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9081 Fallsmill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9081 Fallsmill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9081 Fallsmill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9081 Fallsmill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9081 Fallsmill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9081 Fallsmill Drive offers parking.
Does 9081 Fallsmill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9081 Fallsmill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9081 Fallsmill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9081 Fallsmill Drive has a pool.
Does 9081 Fallsmill Drive have accessible units?
No, 9081 Fallsmill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9081 Fallsmill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9081 Fallsmill Drive has units with dishwashers.
