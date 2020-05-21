9081 Fallsmill Drive

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom single family home available for rent in Watermill!



This home features vaulted ceiling, home is wired for surround sound system, walk-in closets, a security system, and it backs up to a nature preserve. Tenants will have access to community clubhouse, two pools, and tennis court.



AREA: ARGYLE / WATERMILL

3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHROOMS

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: stove, fridge (w/ icemaker), dishwasher, microwave, & garbage disposal.

LAUNDRY: Washer & Dryer hook ups only.

FLOORING: Carpet & Vinyl combo new hardwood flooring.

HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.

PARKING: 2 Car Garage.

PETS: No Pets allowed

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $60 per adult!

LEASE TERM: 12 months



