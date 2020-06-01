All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

908 Tarin Drive N

908 Tarin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

908 Tarin Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
908 Tarin Drive N Available 08/15/19 4/2 on Northside - R$1,150 D$1,150

This 4/2 with huge family room home features a two car detached garage, a fenced back yard, carport and a double driveway. There is a living room and dining room, hardwood floors, ceramic tile and carpet, and a fully equipped eat in kitchen with all appliances and granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. This home has central a/c and w/d conn.

DIRECTIONS: 95N, L on Dunn Ave, R on Regency, L on Tarin Dr

(RLNE4974700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Tarin Drive N have any available units?
908 Tarin Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Tarin Drive N have?
Some of 908 Tarin Drive N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Tarin Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
908 Tarin Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Tarin Drive N pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Tarin Drive N is pet friendly.
Does 908 Tarin Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 908 Tarin Drive N offers parking.
Does 908 Tarin Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Tarin Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Tarin Drive N have a pool?
No, 908 Tarin Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 908 Tarin Drive N have accessible units?
No, 908 Tarin Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Tarin Drive N have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Tarin Drive N does not have units with dishwashers.
