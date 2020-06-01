Amenities

908 Tarin Drive N Available 08/15/19 4/2 on Northside - R$1,150 D$1,150



This 4/2 with huge family room home features a two car detached garage, a fenced back yard, carport and a double driveway. There is a living room and dining room, hardwood floors, ceramic tile and carpet, and a fully equipped eat in kitchen with all appliances and granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. This home has central a/c and w/d conn.



DIRECTIONS: 95N, L on Dunn Ave, R on Regency, L on Tarin Dr



