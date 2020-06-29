9037 6TH AVENUE

Amenities

pet friendly garage extra storage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located off of Lem Turner Rd in North Jacksonville with plenty of shopping and food destinations right at your fingertips! Not one detail was spared in the remodel of this two-story house. Freshly painted inside and out, with new landscaping and a detached garage perfect for extra storage or to keep your vehicle secured. New tile flooring throughout almost all of the house, with carpeted stairs that lead up to the master bedroom. Master bathroom has brand new vanity and tiled stand-up shower, while the main bathroom also has new vanity and tub. This house won't last long! Pet Friendly! Call today!