All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9037 6TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9037 6TH AVENUE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

9037 6TH AVENUE

9037 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9037 6th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located off of Lem Turner Rd in North Jacksonville with plenty of shopping and food destinations right at your fingertips! Not one detail was spared in the remodel of this two-story house. Freshly painted inside and out, with new landscaping and a detached garage perfect for extra storage or to keep your vehicle secured. New tile flooring throughout almost all of the house, with carpeted stairs that lead up to the master bedroom. Master bathroom has brand new vanity and tiled stand-up shower, while the main bathroom also has new vanity and tub. This house won't last long! Pet Friendly! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9037 6TH AVENUE have any available units?
9037 6TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9037 6TH AVENUE have?
Some of 9037 6TH AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9037 6TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9037 6TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9037 6TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9037 6TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 9037 6TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9037 6TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9037 6TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9037 6TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9037 6TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9037 6TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9037 6TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9037 6TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9037 6TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9037 6TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia