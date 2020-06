Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities

This Great Westside home has new carpet & fresh paint throughout, nice floor plan with living/dining 'L', split bedroom arrangement, equipped kitchen, spacious closets and bedrooms, fireplace, includes washer/dryer, and sits on a peaceful creek. Located convenient to I-295, NAS, schools and shopping. No pets please for this home that is available immediately.