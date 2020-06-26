8953 Adams Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

This beautiful 3 bedroom home features rich hardwood flooring throughout. Newly painted and updated this property includes a new kitchen install with appliances. Large attached garage is room enough for one car or plenty of storage. Spacious back yard is perfect for entertaining guests.



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.