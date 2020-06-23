8918 MONROE AVE

8918 Monroe Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Riverview
Amenities
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful views of the Ribault River this well maintained 3/2 home is a must see! Nice layout with a huge porch and large backyard for entertaining. This home is very close to highways and minutes from the River City Marketplace. Call today to schedule your showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
