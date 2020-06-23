All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8918 MONROE AVE

8918 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8918 Monroe Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful views of the Ribault River this well maintained 3/2 home is a must see! Nice layout with a huge porch and large backyard for entertaining. This home is very close to highways and minutes from the River City Marketplace. Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 MONROE AVE have any available units?
8918 MONROE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8918 MONROE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8918 MONROE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 MONROE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8918 MONROE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8918 MONROE AVE offer parking?
No, 8918 MONROE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8918 MONROE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8918 MONROE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 MONROE AVE have a pool?
No, 8918 MONROE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8918 MONROE AVE have accessible units?
No, 8918 MONROE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 MONROE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8918 MONROE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8918 MONROE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8918 MONROE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
