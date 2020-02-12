8880 SHELL ISLAND DR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

3BR/2.5BA Townhome w/one car garage. Gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42'' Cabinets, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Floors thru out first level which leads to relaxing lanai. Full Appliances inc/washer & dryer. Cove Ceiling in MBR w/double vanity, Glassed Walk in shower, & lg walk in closet. Front Bedroom has beautiful built-ins & window seat. Amenities include Pool and Playground Area. Very Centrally located. Close to St Johns Town Center, 10 minutes to Downtown Jax, & 20 mins to the beach. All Yard Maintenance is included.