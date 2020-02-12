8880 SHELL ISLAND DR

Amenities
3BR/2.5BA Townhome w/one car garage. Gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42'' Cabinets, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Floors thru out first level which leads to relaxing lanai. Full Appliances inc/washer & dryer. Cove Ceiling in MBR w/double vanity, Glassed Walk in shower, & lg walk in closet. Front Bedroom has beautiful built-ins & window seat. Amenities include Pool and Playground Area. Very Centrally located. Close to St Johns Town Center, 10 minutes to Downtown Jax, & 20 mins to the beach. All Yard Maintenance is included.