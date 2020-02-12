All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

8880 SHELL ISLAND DR

8880 Shell Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8880 Shell Island Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
3BR/2.5BA Townhome w/one car garage. Gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42'' Cabinets, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Floors thru out first level which leads to relaxing lanai. Full Appliances inc/washer & dryer. Cove Ceiling in MBR w/double vanity, Glassed Walk in shower, & lg walk in closet. Front Bedroom has beautiful built-ins & window seat. Amenities include Pool and Playground Area. Very Centrally located. Close to St Johns Town Center, 10 minutes to Downtown Jax, & 20 mins to the beach. All Yard Maintenance is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR have any available units?
8880 SHELL ISLAND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR have?
Some of 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR currently offering any rent specials?
8880 SHELL ISLAND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR pet-friendly?
No, 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR offer parking?
Yes, 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR offers parking.
Does 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR have a pool?
Yes, 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR has a pool.
Does 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR have accessible units?
No, 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8880 SHELL ISLAND DR has units with dishwashers.

