Jacksonville, FL
8870 INLET BLUFF DR
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:40 PM

8870 INLET BLUFF DR

8870 Inlet Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8870 Inlet Bluff Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Here is the perfect home of comfort and style! This two story 2/2 town home is immaculate and situates in a very convenient location on Southside! You can now rent this cute deal. Limited pets accepted, please reach out to listing agent for more information! A patio on the bottom floor overlooking through the kitchen/living combo. Upstairs, the 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are accompanied with vaulted ceilings and walk in closets. Bottom stairs offers tile flooring and upstairs is carpet throughout. Located minutes from malls, dining, entertainment and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8870 INLET BLUFF DR have any available units?
8870 INLET BLUFF DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8870 INLET BLUFF DR have?
Some of 8870 INLET BLUFF DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8870 INLET BLUFF DR currently offering any rent specials?
8870 INLET BLUFF DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8870 INLET BLUFF DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8870 INLET BLUFF DR is pet friendly.
Does 8870 INLET BLUFF DR offer parking?
No, 8870 INLET BLUFF DR does not offer parking.
Does 8870 INLET BLUFF DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8870 INLET BLUFF DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8870 INLET BLUFF DR have a pool?
No, 8870 INLET BLUFF DR does not have a pool.
Does 8870 INLET BLUFF DR have accessible units?
No, 8870 INLET BLUFF DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8870 INLET BLUFF DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8870 INLET BLUFF DR does not have units with dishwashers.
