8870 INLET BLUFF DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Here is the perfect home of comfort and style! This two story 2/2 town home is immaculate and situates in a very convenient location on Southside! You can now rent this cute deal. Limited pets accepted, please reach out to listing agent for more information! A patio on the bottom floor overlooking through the kitchen/living combo. Upstairs, the 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are accompanied with vaulted ceilings and walk in closets. Bottom stairs offers tile flooring and upstairs is carpet throughout. Located minutes from malls, dining, entertainment and more!