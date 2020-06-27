Rent Calculator
886 BRANDYWINE ST
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM
1 of 2
886 BRANDYWINE ST
886 Brandywine Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
886 Brandywine Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner lot home near a community park. Nice floor plan with wood floors and large storage garage also.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 886 BRANDYWINE ST have any available units?
886 BRANDYWINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 886 BRANDYWINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
886 BRANDYWINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 886 BRANDYWINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 886 BRANDYWINE ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 886 BRANDYWINE ST offer parking?
Yes, 886 BRANDYWINE ST offers parking.
Does 886 BRANDYWINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 886 BRANDYWINE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 886 BRANDYWINE ST have a pool?
No, 886 BRANDYWINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 886 BRANDYWINE ST have accessible units?
No, 886 BRANDYWINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 886 BRANDYWINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 886 BRANDYWINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 886 BRANDYWINE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 886 BRANDYWINE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
