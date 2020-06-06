8767 Spring Harvest Ln E

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous recently remodeled home conveniently located near two major shopping malls, schools, and easy access to beltway 295! Nestled in a friendly neighborhood with great community amenities such as pool, baseball field, basketball, tennis, sand volleyball courts, playground, picnic pavilion and 2 lakes with gazebos you will be able to spend less time driving and more time living. Enjoy the outdoor life with a front and rear patio that extends by walkway to patio/gazebo area all surrounded by a fenced in beautiful back yard with grapefruit tree and that’s just the outside! Inside you can delight in the open floor plan, vaulted and knockdown ceilings, stone flooring throughout the kitchen, living, and dining areas makes it easy to clean and lets the home stay cool during those hot summers. Wonderful kitchen with breakfast bars as well as ample counter and cabinet space is bright and naturally lit with large windows making it a dream for the family chef. The Master bedroom features a newly remodeled private bathroom with oversized and exquisitely tiled walk in shower you will never want to leave. Schedule your private showing today!