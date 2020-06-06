All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8767 Spring Harvest Ln E
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:00 AM

8767 Spring Harvest Ln E

8767 Spring Harvest Lane East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8767 Spring Harvest Lane East, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
 Gorgeous recently remodeled home conveniently located near two major shopping malls, schools, and easy access to beltway 295! Nestled in a friendly neighborhood with great community amenities such as pool, baseball field, basketball, tennis, sand volleyball courts, playground, picnic pavilion and 2 lakes with gazebos you will be able to spend less time driving and more time living. Enjoy the outdoor life with a front and rear patio that extends by walkway to patio/gazebo area all surrounded by a fenced in beautiful back yard with grapefruit tree and that’s just the outside! Inside you can delight in the open floor plan, vaulted and knockdown ceilings, stone flooring throughout the kitchen, living, and dining areas makes it easy to clean and lets the home stay cool during those hot summers.  Wonderful kitchen with breakfast bars as well as ample counter and cabinet space is bright and naturally lit with large windows making it a dream for the family chef. The Master bedroom features a newly remodeled private bathroom with oversized and exquisitely tiled walk in shower you will never want to leave. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E have any available units?
8767 Spring Harvest Ln E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E have?
Some of 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E currently offering any rent specials?
8767 Spring Harvest Ln E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E pet-friendly?
Yes, 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E is pet friendly.
Does 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E offer parking?
No, 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E does not offer parking.
Does 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E have a pool?
Yes, 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E has a pool.
Does 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E have accessible units?
No, 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E does not have accessible units.
Does 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8767 Spring Harvest Ln E does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia