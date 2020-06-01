All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8720 Huntington Woods Circle North
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:40 PM

8720 Huntington Woods Circle North

8720 Huntington Woods Circle North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8720 Huntington Woods Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North have any available units?
8720 Huntington Woods Circle North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North currently offering any rent specials?
8720 Huntington Woods Circle North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North is pet friendly.
Does 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North offer parking?
No, 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North does not offer parking.
Does 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North have a pool?
Yes, 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North has a pool.
Does 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North have accessible units?
No, 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 Huntington Woods Circle North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia