Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:39 AM

872 Niagara Avenue

872 Niagara Avenue · (904) 520-4283
Location

872 Niagara Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 872 Niagara Avenue · Avail. now

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BR 2 BA Newly Renovated Two Story Rental, Easy Access to 1-10, 1-295, Downtown and 1-95, Huge Fenced Yard, W/D Hook Ups - Location, location, location!! This three bedroom two bath - two story home is over 1,600 square feet The lot is 6,454 square foot - fenced in and complete with pecan trees! Great for outdoor living! Conveniently located close to the
Winn Dixie Headquarters, Willow Branch Park and Interstate 10 and Interstate 295 access, Downtown Jacksonville and Interstate 95.

This is open concept living in the living room, dining and kitchen areas with a bright naturally lit interior and neutral colors for easy decorating. The flooring has been updated with wood look tile. The bedrooms are split with the master downstairs with one additional bedroom and a full upgraded bathroom. The upstairs has one bedroom with a footprint that can be easily converted into two bedrooms. There is a full bath located upstairs with original hardwood flooring.

This quiet well established centrally located home is waiting for you!

Pets Accepted - Pet Interview required. Additional Pet Rent and Security Deposit - Ask Agent

Nearby schools:
Reynolds Lane Elementary School
Northwestern Middle School
William M. Raines High School

RENTAL CRITERIA - effective 3/9/2020
Good Rental History: evictions and rental collections must be over 2 years old and have a $0 balance
Income: 3X the rent (gross)
Credit: 550 minimum
No felony convictions that are property, injury, drug, or sexual assault related

Check out the video https://youtu.be/L6Hui6E-EoE

If you would like to view the property tours now available through Face Time. Please call to set up an appointment at (904) 528-0603 or 904-520-4283.

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

View home and submit your application:https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/26ef3e82-6bbc-4605-ad57-f26a074ac290

Call 904-520-4283 X1631

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, Inc., EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5402669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Niagara Avenue have any available units?
872 Niagara Avenue has a unit available for $1,087 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 872 Niagara Avenue have?
Some of 872 Niagara Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Niagara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
872 Niagara Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Niagara Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 Niagara Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 872 Niagara Avenue offer parking?
No, 872 Niagara Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 872 Niagara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 Niagara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Niagara Avenue have a pool?
No, 872 Niagara Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 872 Niagara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 872 Niagara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Niagara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 872 Niagara Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
