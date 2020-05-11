872 Niagara Avenue

Amenities

3 BR 2 BA Newly Renovated Two Story Rental, Easy Access to 1-10, 1-295, Downtown and 1-95, Huge Fenced Yard, W/D Hook Ups - Location, location, location!! This three bedroom two bath - two story home is over 1,600 square feet The lot is 6,454 square foot - fenced in and complete with pecan trees! Great for outdoor living! Conveniently located close to the

Winn Dixie Headquarters, Willow Branch Park and Interstate 10 and Interstate 295 access, Downtown Jacksonville and Interstate 95.



This is open concept living in the living room, dining and kitchen areas with a bright naturally lit interior and neutral colors for easy decorating. The flooring has been updated with wood look tile. The bedrooms are split with the master downstairs with one additional bedroom and a full upgraded bathroom. The upstairs has one bedroom with a footprint that can be easily converted into two bedrooms. There is a full bath located upstairs with original hardwood flooring.



This quiet well established centrally located home is waiting for you!



Pets Accepted - Pet Interview required. Additional Pet Rent and Security Deposit - Ask Agent



Nearby schools:

Reynolds Lane Elementary School

Northwestern Middle School

William M. Raines High School



RENTAL CRITERIA - effective 3/9/2020

Good Rental History: evictions and rental collections must be over 2 years old and have a $0 balance

Income: 3X the rent (gross)

Credit: 550 minimum

No felony convictions that are property, injury, drug, or sexual assault related



Check out the video https://youtu.be/L6Hui6E-EoE



If you would like to view the property tours now available through Face Time. Please call to set up an appointment at (904) 528-0603 or 904-520-4283.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



View home and submit your application:https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/26ef3e82-6bbc-4605-ad57-f26a074ac290



Call 904-520-4283 X1631



