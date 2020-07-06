8717 Pinevalley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

•2 bedroom 2 bathroom one story duplex

•Kitchen offers refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, breakfast bar and pantry closet

•Dining room and living room combination

•Front bedroom has bay windows and bathroom from the bedroom as well as the hallway

•Master bedroom and bathroom in back of unit

•Fenced backyard

•Washer/dryer connections

•One car garage

•Lawn maintenance included in rent

•Close to interstate, NAS Jax, Orange Park



??Security deposit amount may vary

'Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,020, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,020, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.