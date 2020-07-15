All apartments in Jacksonville
8636 Dellbridge Court
8636 Dellbridge Court

8636 Dellbridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

8636 Dellbridge Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,315, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,315, Available 1/4/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8636 Dellbridge Court have any available units?
8636 Dellbridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8636 Dellbridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
8636 Dellbridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8636 Dellbridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8636 Dellbridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 8636 Dellbridge Court offer parking?
No, 8636 Dellbridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 8636 Dellbridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8636 Dellbridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8636 Dellbridge Court have a pool?
No, 8636 Dellbridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 8636 Dellbridge Court have accessible units?
No, 8636 Dellbridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8636 Dellbridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8636 Dellbridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8636 Dellbridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8636 Dellbridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
