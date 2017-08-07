8630 Moss Haven Rd

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house - Property Id: 152773



You won't want to miss out on this spacious home with a fireplace. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home comes with plenty of living space, Vinyl floors, spacious kitchen and a fireplace! close to shopping, schools, and major highways. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $1,400 and Security Deposit: $1,400. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.



Winrock Property Management, LLC | 2121-A Corporate Square Blvd. Suite 142 Jacksonville, FL 32216

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152773p

Property Id 152773



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5127649)