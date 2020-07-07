All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR

8617 Little Swift Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8617 Little Swift Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning Home in a gated community in the exquisite 55+ Del Webb Community. Large, Pristine home offers 3 bdrm/2 bath (which can be an office or 3rd bdrm) with one car attached garage. As you enter the front door, a short walk-up flight of stairs, you enter to your spacious living room with vaulted ceilings to maximize your living experience. Enjoy a generous screened Lanai overlooking the peaceful preservation. Guest Room or office enjoys a lovely view of a lake and a fountain. Solid surface Corian counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Solid Concrete Block construction provides minimum noise levels from neighbors. Enjoy the stunning clubhouse, tennis courts, game room & exercise room.Conveniently located within minutes to the beaches, Mayo & shopping. Kindly provide 2 hr notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR have any available units?
8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR have?
Some of 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR currently offering any rent specials?
8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR pet-friendly?
No, 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR offer parking?
Yes, 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR offers parking.
Does 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR have a pool?
Yes, 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR has a pool.
Does 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR have accessible units?
No, 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR has units with dishwashers.

