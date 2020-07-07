8617 LITTLE SWIFT CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool garage tennis court

Stunning Home in a gated community in the exquisite 55+ Del Webb Community. Large, Pristine home offers 3 bdrm/2 bath (which can be an office or 3rd bdrm) with one car attached garage. As you enter the front door, a short walk-up flight of stairs, you enter to your spacious living room with vaulted ceilings to maximize your living experience. Enjoy a generous screened Lanai overlooking the peaceful preservation. Guest Room or office enjoys a lovely view of a lake and a fountain. Solid surface Corian counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Solid Concrete Block construction provides minimum noise levels from neighbors. Enjoy the stunning clubhouse, tennis courts, game room & exercise room.Conveniently located within minutes to the beaches, Mayo & shopping. Kindly provide 2 hr notice