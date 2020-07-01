All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 18 2020 at 6:36 PM

8541 Windypine Lane

8541 Windypane Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8541 Windypane Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
• 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with one bedroom located on second floor with bonus room
• Dining / Living room combo with new carpeting
• Kitchen features new luxury wood vinyl plank floors, white appliances, garbage disposal, dishwasher and pantry closet
• Bathrooms feature new vanities and wood vinyl plank floors
• Sliding glass door leads from the living area to the fully fenced backyard
• Washer / Dryer included
• HOA dues are included in rent which provide lawn maintenance and pest control

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

