8539 W Gate Parkway #9408

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard pool

Villa Medici - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the Villa Medici community. Unit is nicely situated on the 4th story, overlooking pool/courtyard. This unit offers a washer and dryer, and a spacious closet! Villa Medici offers many amenities and is close to Tinseltown, UNF, St. Johns Town Center, and more! Quick access to major roadways nearby. No smoking inside or out. Tenant to apply & pay HOA registration fee before move in. *Landlord disclosure: the complex is completing repairs to the exterior of the building and the balcony is inaccessible until further notice



(RLNE2724198)