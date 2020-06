Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Adorable 4 bedroom/2 bath on the Westside. Features include a split bedroom floorplan, eat in kitchen, screened lanai and a fenced backyard. The main living areas have laminate floors and the bedrooms have carpet. Conveniently located near I-295, 103rd and NAS Jax. This is a great home at a great price. Background, credit and eviction check will be run on all applicants.