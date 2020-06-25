8509 Moss Pointe Trl N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic location in an arodable, ranch style home. Freshly painted inside, BRAND NEW carpet, bathrooms upgraded and so much more. Roof, hot water heater, AC, gutters, fence... everything has been redone within the last 7 years! The split floor plan is fantastic for kids, guest, in-laws or even roommates! The extra spacious living room combined with the dining room make for a great place to gather. Wander out back into your oversized patio and fully fenced in backyard. Need more room for storage (other than the 2 car garage) don't worry, you've also got a detached shed! This corner lot has so much room and privacy, so sit back and relax.



Listing Courtesy Of ANCIENT CITY REAL ESTATE LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.