Jacksonville, FL
8509 Moss Pointe Trl N
Last updated April 14 2019 at 3:54 AM

8509 Moss Pointe Trl N

8509 Moss Pointe Trail North · No Longer Available
Location

8509 Moss Pointe Trail North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic location in an arodable, ranch style home. Freshly painted inside, BRAND NEW carpet, bathrooms upgraded and so much more. Roof, hot water heater, AC, gutters, fence... everything has been redone within the last 7 years! The split floor plan is fantastic for kids, guest, in-laws or even roommates! The extra spacious living room combined with the dining room make for a great place to gather. Wander out back into your oversized patio and fully fenced in backyard. Need more room for storage (other than the 2 car garage) don't worry, you've also got a detached shed! This corner lot has so much room and privacy, so sit back and relax.

Listing Courtesy Of ANCIENT CITY REAL ESTATE LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N have any available units?
8509 Moss Pointe Trl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N have?
Some of 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N currently offering any rent specials?
8509 Moss Pointe Trl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N is pet friendly.
Does 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N offer parking?
Yes, 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N offers parking.
Does 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N have a pool?
No, 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N does not have a pool.
Does 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N have accessible units?
No, 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8509 Moss Pointe Trl N does not have units with dishwashers.
