Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location right off Girvin and Atlantic Blvd. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family attached home with 2 car garage. Tile floors throughout, spacious kitchen with island and lots of cabinets for storage. Huge deck in backyard, great for entertaining. Convenient location to UNF, Town Center, Beaches, and 295.

Resident Benefit Package: $13.50/month

Renter's Insurance Required. Pets under 35lbs considered

Nonrefundable Pet Fee: $250 per pet

Pet Rent: $15/mo per pet