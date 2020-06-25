843 Crestwood St

Amenities
Spacious Two-Story 2 bedroom, 1 bath house! - This cute home has two stories, with a well lit, uniquely designed upper floor. It also has a beautiful, newly painted fireplace that accents the living room nicely. The completely brand new kitchen has all new appliances, and the a/c system is also totally new!
Features:
- 2 Story
- Hard Wood
- Tile Kitchen
- Fenced Backyard
- Fridge
- Oven/Stove
- I-95 Access
- Jacksonville Zoo
- UF Health
- FSCJ
Property Tours:
Our community features "Self-Showing" technology for all of the available units. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE3289848)