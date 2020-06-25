All apartments in Jacksonville
843 Crestwood St

843 Crestwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

843 Crestwood Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Two-Story 2 bedroom, 1 bath house! - This cute home has two stories, with a well lit, uniquely designed upper floor. It also has a beautiful, newly painted fireplace that accents the living room nicely. The completely brand new kitchen has all new appliances, and the a/c system is also totally new!

Features:

- 2 Story
- Hard Wood
- Tile Kitchen
- Fenced Backyard
- Fridge
- Oven/Stove
- I-95 Access
- Jacksonville Zoo
- UF Health
- FSCJ

Property Tours:
Our community features "Self-Showing" technology for all of the available units. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE3289848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

