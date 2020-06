Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ironwood - Lake view! Hardwood floor in living room and master bedroom! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dark cherry cabinetry! Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with attached garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Ironwood. Landlord requires minimum 680 credit score. Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in. Tenant to bring own washer and dryer. Tenant responsible for all lawn care and irrigation.



