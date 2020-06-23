8347 Staplehurst Dr. W.

Amenities

PRICE REDUCTION - With Move In Specail for Watermill 3/2 - Super cozy rental that offers you plenty of living spaces, just off the entry, a nice sized room that can be used as a formal living, dining room or home office, whatever fits your lifestyle!!



Eat In Kitchen, with plenty of room for table and chairs on one end and bar top on the other. Lots of counter top space in between to cook and enjoy what's going on in the family room, Great wood burning fireplace and sliding glass door into a fenced in backyard with super easy to care for vinyl plank flooring from entry to back door!



Split bedroom floor plan, gives the master bedroom and guest room added privacy. Two car garage, laundry connections inside the garage and access to the Watermill community amenities including sports fields, play area, and pool.



This home can be accessed from Argyle Forrest Blvd. or Collins Road!! Easy access to shopping areas, highways the NAS JAX and more. Give us a call to schedule your viewing if you are looking for a westside rental home. Price reduced from 1375 to $1295- Move In Special move in by January get $250 off your pro-rated rent!!



Call to view today!!



** Watermill Community Information**



https://www.watermill.us/ImageGallery.php?IID=100634739#sthash.E4LXgUad.dpbs



Deed restricted and active HOA for this rental home: New tenant will need to take their lease and updated drivers license to the Watermill Pool to purchase resident access/pool card. 2018-2019 cost is $10.00 per card.



