Jacksonville, FL
8347 Staplehurst Dr. W.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8347 Staplehurst Dr. W.

8347 Staplehurst Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

8347 Staplehurst Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCTION - With Move In Specail for Watermill 3/2 - Super cozy rental that offers you plenty of living spaces, just off the entry, a nice sized room that can be used as a formal living, dining room or home office, whatever fits your lifestyle!!

Eat In Kitchen, with plenty of room for table and chairs on one end and bar top on the other. Lots of counter top space in between to cook and enjoy what's going on in the family room, Great wood burning fireplace and sliding glass door into a fenced in backyard with super easy to care for vinyl plank flooring from entry to back door!

Split bedroom floor plan, gives the master bedroom and guest room added privacy. Two car garage, laundry connections inside the garage and access to the Watermill community amenities including sports fields, play area, and pool.

This home can be accessed from Argyle Forrest Blvd. or Collins Road!! Easy access to shopping areas, highways the NAS JAX and more. Give us a call to schedule your viewing if you are looking for a westside rental home. Price reduced from 1375 to $1295- Move In Special move in by January get $250 off your pro-rated rent!!

Call to view today!!

** Watermill Community Information**

https://www.watermill.us/ImageGallery.php?IID=100634739#sthash.E4LXgUad.dpbs

Deed restricted and active HOA for this rental home: New tenant will need to take their lease and updated drivers license to the Watermill Pool to purchase resident access/pool card. 2018-2019 cost is $10.00 per card.

(RLNE4527726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. have any available units?
8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. have?
Some of 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. currently offering any rent specials?
8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. is pet friendly.
Does 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. offer parking?
Yes, 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. does offer parking.
Does 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. have a pool?
Yes, 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. has a pool.
Does 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. have accessible units?
No, 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8347 Staplehurst Dr. W. does not have units with dishwashers.
