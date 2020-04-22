Ironwood - Lake view! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Ironwood. This lovely townhouse also has an attached 2 car garage! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in.
(RLNE2394792)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8343 Copperwood Lane have any available units?
8343 Copperwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.