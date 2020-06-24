8337 Whitmire Court

Amenities
Large Beautiful Wyngate Forest Home Won't Want To Miss This One! - Large Beautiful Wyngate Forest home with over 3000 square feet of living space downtairs is all tile with a large kitchen, dining / family area and fireplace and large living areaa very open has a bedroom and full attached bath on the first level with a half bath as well for guests. Upstairs has a large loft area two very large guest bedrooms and a huge master suite with two closets and the one in the master bath area is the size of a small room dual vanities - upstairs is fully carpeted to reduce noise and the home is freshly painted and the carpet is new. Has a two car garage gated community with a community pool area, clubhouse located in a cul-de-sac for low traffic home is very nice. Includes glass stove top and front loading washer / dryer combo.
(RLNE2895998)