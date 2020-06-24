8337 Whitmire Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large Beautiful Wyngate Forest Home Won't Want To Miss This One! - Large Beautiful Wyngate Forest home with over 3000 square feet of living space downtairs is all tile with a large kitchen, dining / family area and fireplace and large living areaa very open has a bedroom and full attached bath on the first level with a half bath as well for guests. Upstairs has a large loft area two very large guest bedrooms and a huge master suite with two closets and the one in the master bath area is the size of a small room dual vanities - upstairs is fully carpeted to reduce noise and the home is freshly painted and the carpet is new. Has a two car garage gated community with a community pool area, clubhouse located in a cul-de-sac for low traffic home is very nice. Includes glass stove top and front loading washer / dryer combo.



(RLNE2895998)