All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8335 Windypine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8335 Windypine Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8335 Windypine Lane

8335 Windypine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8335 Windypine Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms townhouse
•Master suite upstairs with bonus room
•Second bedroom with full bathroom is downstairs
•New wood vinyl plank floors in main living areas and new carpet throughout
•Kitchen offers pantry closet, breakfast bar, new beige appliances and beautiful rustic brick wall treatment
•Ceiling fans throughout
•Washer/dryer connections off covered back patio area
•End unit-gated
•Close to shopping, restaurants and Interstate 295
•Lawn maintenance and pest control included in rent

NOTE:
•Security deposit amount may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 Windypine Lane have any available units?
8335 Windypine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8335 Windypine Lane have?
Some of 8335 Windypine Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8335 Windypine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8335 Windypine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 Windypine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8335 Windypine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8335 Windypine Lane offer parking?
No, 8335 Windypine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8335 Windypine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8335 Windypine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 Windypine Lane have a pool?
No, 8335 Windypine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8335 Windypine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8335 Windypine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 Windypine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8335 Windypine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia