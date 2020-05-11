8335 Windypine Lane

Amenities

•2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms townhouse

•Master suite upstairs with bonus room

•Second bedroom with full bathroom is downstairs

•New wood vinyl plank floors in main living areas and new carpet throughout

•Kitchen offers pantry closet, breakfast bar, new beige appliances and beautiful rustic brick wall treatment

•Ceiling fans throughout

•Washer/dryer connections off covered back patio area

•End unit-gated

•Close to shopping, restaurants and Interstate 295

•Lawn maintenance and pest control included in rent



NOTE:

•Security deposit amount may vary

••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.