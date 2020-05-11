8323 Windypine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

• 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with one bedroom located on second floor

• Dining / Living room combo with laminate floors

• Kitchen features new counter tops, white appliances, garbage disposal, and white cabinets

• Sliding glass door leads from the living area to the open backyard

• Washer / Dryer connections

• HOA dues are included in rent which provide lawn maintenance and pest control



Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.