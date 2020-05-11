All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:28 PM

8323 Windypine Lane

8323 Windypane Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8323 Windypane Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
• 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with one bedroom located on second floor
• Dining / Living room combo with laminate floors
• Kitchen features new counter tops, white appliances, garbage disposal, and white cabinets
• Sliding glass door leads from the living area to the open backyard
• Washer / Dryer connections
• HOA dues are included in rent which provide lawn maintenance and pest control

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8323 Windypine Lane have any available units?
8323 Windypine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8323 Windypine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8323 Windypine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8323 Windypine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8323 Windypine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8323 Windypine Lane offer parking?
No, 8323 Windypine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8323 Windypine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8323 Windypine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8323 Windypine Lane have a pool?
No, 8323 Windypine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8323 Windypine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8323 Windypine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8323 Windypine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8323 Windypine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8323 Windypine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8323 Windypine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

