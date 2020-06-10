All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:23 PM

8306 BARQUERO CT N

8306 Barquero Court North · (904) 616-2303
Location

8306 Barquero Court North, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy this fully renovated, single family, one story house with tremendous lake views!! Located on a quiet cul de sac in a gated community, this house has it all. Updated bathrooms, newer flooring and a 2 car garage await the next renters. No yard work is necessary as it is paid with the association dues. Plenty of space with a separate dining room and office area with lakefront views. Bedrooms are separated for privacy. Patio on back overlooks lake. A perfect place with convenience to The Bolles School and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8306 BARQUERO CT N have any available units?
8306 BARQUERO CT N has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8306 BARQUERO CT N have?
Some of 8306 BARQUERO CT N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8306 BARQUERO CT N currently offering any rent specials?
8306 BARQUERO CT N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 BARQUERO CT N pet-friendly?
No, 8306 BARQUERO CT N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8306 BARQUERO CT N offer parking?
Yes, 8306 BARQUERO CT N offers parking.
Does 8306 BARQUERO CT N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8306 BARQUERO CT N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 BARQUERO CT N have a pool?
Yes, 8306 BARQUERO CT N has a pool.
Does 8306 BARQUERO CT N have accessible units?
No, 8306 BARQUERO CT N does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 BARQUERO CT N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8306 BARQUERO CT N does not have units with dishwashers.
