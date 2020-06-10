8306 BARQUERO CT N

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy this fully renovated, single family, one story house with tremendous lake views!! Located on a quiet cul de sac in a gated community, this house has it all. Updated bathrooms, newer flooring and a 2 car garage await the next renters. No yard work is necessary as it is paid with the association dues. Plenty of space with a separate dining room and office area with lakefront views. Bedrooms are separated for privacy. Patio on back overlooks lake. A perfect place with convenience to The Bolles School and shopping.