Jacksonville, FL
8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT

8271 Halls Hammock Court · No Longer Available
Location

8271 Halls Hammock Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3/2.5/1 Townhome off Collins - This is a beautiful 3/2.5/1 Townhome off Collins road in Ortega Oaks. It is the very back end unit, so you only have neighbors on one side! It has a semi-fenced backyard, and small patio out back. It has a LONG driveway for those guests you will invite over to show off your new home. A huge Master bedroom with 2 closets, Ceiling fans throughout and Front load Washer and Dryer complete the home. Priced to lease fast, Call today!

Application fee $50.00 per adult
visit federatedpropertymanagementgroup.com for application qualifications

(RLNE1882798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have any available units?
8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT currently offering any rent specials?
8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT pet-friendly?
No, 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT offer parking?
No, 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT does not offer parking.
Does 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have a pool?
No, 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT does not have a pool.
Does 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have accessible units?
No, 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
