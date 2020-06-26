8271 HALLS HAMMOCK CT

Amenities

3/2.5/1 Townhome off Collins - This is a beautiful 3/2.5/1 Townhome off Collins road in Ortega Oaks. It is the very back end unit, so you only have neighbors on one side! It has a semi-fenced backyard, and small patio out back. It has a LONG driveway for those guests you will invite over to show off your new home. A huge Master bedroom with 2 closets, Ceiling fans throughout and Front load Washer and Dryer complete the home. Priced to lease fast, Call today!



Application fee $50.00 per adult

visit federatedpropertymanagementgroup.com for application qualifications



