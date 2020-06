Amenities

pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come take a look at this great one bedroom one bathroom unit located in San Jose Village. This unit features tile flooring and vaulted ceilings. Included in the rent are lawn service, and pest control. Available for occupancy 12/5/18. Located near shopping and restaurants. Non-aggressive pet breeds will be considered.