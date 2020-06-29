All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

8165 FT LEE TRL

8165 Ft Lee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8165 Ft Lee Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, right off Collins Road. You will be conveniently located to Cecil Commerce, Orange Park and NAS Jax! You'll enjoy reclining in the living room in front of the fireplace, looking out to your large fenced backyard. The master bath has 2 large closets. Enjoy a short walk down the street and picnic in the park! The home also features a 2 car garage. You won't feel blue in this cozy blue home! Renters insurance required, NO section 8!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8165 FT LEE TRL have any available units?
8165 FT LEE TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8165 FT LEE TRL have?
Some of 8165 FT LEE TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8165 FT LEE TRL currently offering any rent specials?
8165 FT LEE TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8165 FT LEE TRL pet-friendly?
No, 8165 FT LEE TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8165 FT LEE TRL offer parking?
Yes, 8165 FT LEE TRL offers parking.
Does 8165 FT LEE TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8165 FT LEE TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8165 FT LEE TRL have a pool?
No, 8165 FT LEE TRL does not have a pool.
Does 8165 FT LEE TRL have accessible units?
No, 8165 FT LEE TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 8165 FT LEE TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8165 FT LEE TRL has units with dishwashers.
