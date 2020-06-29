8165 FT LEE TRL

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, right off Collins Road. You will be conveniently located to Cecil Commerce, Orange Park and NAS Jax! You'll enjoy reclining in the living room in front of the fireplace, looking out to your large fenced backyard. The master bath has 2 large closets. Enjoy a short walk down the street and picnic in the park! The home also features a 2 car garage. You won't feel blue in this cozy blue home! Renters insurance required, NO section 8!