All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8165 Cheryl Ann Lane
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:36 AM

8165 Cheryl Ann Lane

8165 Cheryl Ann Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8165 Cheryl Ann Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move-In by 7/31/2019 and receive $500 off August 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane have any available units?
8165 Cheryl Ann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8165 Cheryl Ann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane offers parking.
Does 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane has a pool.
Does 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane have accessible units?
No, 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8165 Cheryl Ann Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia