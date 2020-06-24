All apartments in Jacksonville
8153 Jeanwood Drive

Location

8153 Jeanwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on westside in the Spring Lakes Subdividtion - https://rently.com/properties/1135328?source=marketing

3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms
Newly remodeled kitchen features new cabinets, counter-tops, vinyl plank wood flooring and black appliances
Bedrooms with new light fixtures and vinyl wood plank flooring.
One bathroom features a soaking tub, new tile, new vanity and lighting
Second bathroom features walk-in shower with new tile, along with new vanity and lighting
Sliding glass doors lead from the dining area out onto a peaceful screened patio overlooking a large backyard perfect for entertaining family and friend.
Washer and dryer connection
One car garage

Security deposit may very depending on approval
Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE3844055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8153 Jeanwood Drive have any available units?
8153 Jeanwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8153 Jeanwood Drive have?
Some of 8153 Jeanwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8153 Jeanwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8153 Jeanwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8153 Jeanwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8153 Jeanwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8153 Jeanwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8153 Jeanwood Drive offers parking.
Does 8153 Jeanwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8153 Jeanwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8153 Jeanwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8153 Jeanwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8153 Jeanwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8153 Jeanwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8153 Jeanwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8153 Jeanwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
