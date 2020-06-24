8153 Jeanwood Drive

Amenities

Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on westside in the Spring Lakes Subdividtion - https://rently.com/properties/1135328?source=marketing



3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms

Newly remodeled kitchen features new cabinets, counter-tops, vinyl plank wood flooring and black appliances

Bedrooms with new light fixtures and vinyl wood plank flooring.

One bathroom features a soaking tub, new tile, new vanity and lighting

Second bathroom features walk-in shower with new tile, along with new vanity and lighting

Sliding glass doors lead from the dining area out onto a peaceful screened patio overlooking a large backyard perfect for entertaining family and friend.

Washer and dryer connection

One car garage



Security deposit may very depending on approval

Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



(RLNE3844055)