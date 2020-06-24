8153 Jeanwood Drive

Amenities
Newly remodled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on westside in the Spring Lakes Subdividtion - https://rently.com/properties/1135328?source=marketing
3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms
Newly remodeled kitchen features new cabinets, counter-tops, vinyl plank wood flooring and black appliances
Bedrooms with new light fixtures and vinyl wood plank flooring.
One bathroom features a soaking tub, new tile, new vanity and lighting
Second bathroom features walk-in shower with new tile, along with new vanity and lighting
Sliding glass doors lead from the dining area out onto a peaceful screened patio overlooking a large backyard perfect for entertaining family and friend.
Washer and dryer connection
One car garage
Security deposit may very depending on approval
Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
(RLNE3844055)