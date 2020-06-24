8137 Cumberland Gap Trl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal garage air conditioning ceiling fan

This property is located on the Westside of Jacksonville near shopping areas and bus routes. Our three bed two bath spacious single family home has a fully equipped kitchen and has ceiling fans throughout the house. This home has tiled floors throughout the entire unit and has a large fenced in back yard and a two car garage for your convenience! For more information and how to apply please contact us at (904)-226-4459.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4678718)