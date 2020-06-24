All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:08 PM

8104 Tuxford Lane

8104 Tuxford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8104 Tuxford Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This 4-bedroom, 2-bath home in sought-after Watermill is open and bright with serene pond views! The split bedroom floor plan includes a living room-dining room, an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, an island, and a pantry, and a family room with sliding doors that access the rear patio. The master suite features a tray ceiling, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, a shower, and a private water closet. Close to lots of shopping and dining in the Oakleaf and Argyle Forest areas. Please call for an appointment first!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 Tuxford Lane have any available units?
8104 Tuxford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8104 Tuxford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8104 Tuxford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 Tuxford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8104 Tuxford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8104 Tuxford Lane offer parking?
No, 8104 Tuxford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8104 Tuxford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8104 Tuxford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 Tuxford Lane have a pool?
No, 8104 Tuxford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8104 Tuxford Lane have accessible units?
No, 8104 Tuxford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 Tuxford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8104 Tuxford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8104 Tuxford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8104 Tuxford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
