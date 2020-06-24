8104 Tuxford Lane

Amenities

This 4-bedroom, 2-bath home in sought-after Watermill is open and bright with serene pond views! The split bedroom floor plan includes a living room-dining room, an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, an island, and a pantry, and a family room with sliding doors that access the rear patio. The master suite features a tray ceiling, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, a shower, and a private water closet. Close to lots of shopping and dining in the Oakleaf and Argyle Forest areas. Please call for an appointment first!