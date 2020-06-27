All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8015 Tara Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8015 Tara Ln.
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

8015 Tara Ln.

8015 Tara Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8015 Tara Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hogan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Updated Cottage for Rent with Huge Lot and Very Private in Southside! - 8015-1 Tara Ln.

Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage for rent in a pristine location! Huge private lot yet convenient to everything in Southside. Easy commute to downtown and the beaches. Updated with one car garage and washer and dryer. One of a kind and won't last!

Base Rent................................$ 998.00
Electric/Water/Sewer.......$ Jea
Admin fee.................................$ 10.00

Total Rent.............................$ 1008.00

Southside (32216) Cottage On Large Lot - Living Room / Dining Room Combination Ceramic Tile Ch&A Washer / Dryer Patio and front porch Fenced Yard 1 Car Garage Off Street Parking- No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8015 Tara Ln. have any available units?
8015 Tara Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8015 Tara Ln. have?
Some of 8015 Tara Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8015 Tara Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8015 Tara Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8015 Tara Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 8015 Tara Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8015 Tara Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 8015 Tara Ln. offers parking.
Does 8015 Tara Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8015 Tara Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8015 Tara Ln. have a pool?
No, 8015 Tara Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 8015 Tara Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8015 Tara Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8015 Tara Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8015 Tara Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia