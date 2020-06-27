Amazing Updated Cottage for Rent with Huge Lot and Very Private in Southside! - 8015-1 Tara Ln.
Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage for rent in a pristine location! Huge private lot yet convenient to everything in Southside. Easy commute to downtown and the beaches. Updated with one car garage and washer and dryer. One of a kind and won't last!
Base Rent................................$ 998.00 Electric/Water/Sewer.......$ Jea Admin fee.................................$ 10.00
Total Rent.............................$ 1008.00
Southside (32216) Cottage On Large Lot - Living Room / Dining Room Combination Ceramic Tile Ch&A Washer / Dryer Patio and front porch Fenced Yard 1 Car Garage Off Street Parking- No Pets
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5720116)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8015 Tara Ln. have any available units?
8015 Tara Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.