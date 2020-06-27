8015 Tara Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Updated Cottage for Rent with Huge Lot and Very Private in Southside! - 8015-1 Tara Ln.



Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage for rent in a pristine location! Huge private lot yet convenient to everything in Southside. Easy commute to downtown and the beaches. Updated with one car garage and washer and dryer. One of a kind and won't last!



Base Rent................................$ 998.00

Electric/Water/Sewer.......$ Jea

Admin fee.................................$ 10.00



Total Rent.............................$ 1008.00



Southside (32216) Cottage On Large Lot - Living Room / Dining Room Combination Ceramic Tile Ch&A Washer / Dryer Patio and front porch Fenced Yard 1 Car Garage Off Street Parking- No Pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5720116)