7992 Dawsons Creek Drive Available 03/14/20 FOR RENT: 5BR 3.5BA SPACIOUS HOME ON 1.78 ACRES IN DAWSONS CREEK - Fabulous former model home with a tiled entry that has a rug pattern design. Tiled walkway, family room, nook, and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with a smooth top drop-in range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Beveled countertops and tile backsplash. Gas fireplace in the family room and ceiling fans in all rooms. There are custom drapes in all bedrooms, the nook, the living and dining rooms, as well as custom faux painting throughout. This home is very convenient to the Oakleaf Town Center area but is located in Duval County. Lawn service is included in the monthly rent, as well.



