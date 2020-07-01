All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7992 Dawsons Creek Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

7992 Dawsons Creek Drive

7992 Dawsons Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7992 Dawsons Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7992 Dawsons Creek Drive Available 03/14/20 FOR RENT: 5BR 3.5BA SPACIOUS HOME ON 1.78 ACRES IN DAWSONS CREEK - Fabulous former model home with a tiled entry that has a rug pattern design. Tiled walkway, family room, nook, and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with a smooth top drop-in range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Beveled countertops and tile backsplash. Gas fireplace in the family room and ceiling fans in all rooms. There are custom drapes in all bedrooms, the nook, the living and dining rooms, as well as custom faux painting throughout. This home is very convenient to the Oakleaf Town Center area but is located in Duval County. Lawn service is included in the monthly rent, as well.

(RLNE4492878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive have any available units?
7992 Dawsons Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive have?
Some of 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7992 Dawsons Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7992 Dawsons Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia