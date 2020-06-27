All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

7956 Delta Post Dr. South

7956 Delta Post Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

7956 Delta Post Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath with a lake view! - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home has unique rustic upgrades throughout! Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, modern deep sink, fancy faucet, beautiful LED light fixtures over the breakfast bar, and a large pantry. Eat in space in the kitchen plus a formal dining room with sliding wood doors!
Recently updated with the gray wood look ceramic tiled floors and a stone fireplace, upgraded bathroom mirrors and unique accent walls in the guest bedrooms.
The master suite has a spacious walk in closet, high ceilings, unique swinging door to the master bathroom. Garden tub, upgraded vanity, separate glassed shower and linen closet. The master bedroom also has access to the back patio. This area is perfect for entertaining featuring a nice canopy with lighting, built in fire pit, and a HOT TUB overlooking the lake!
The 2 car garage has storage shelves and a full sized washer and dryer included in the rent.
Beautifully landscaped yard with outside lighting and it is fully fenced.The location is secluded with no traffic! Just minutes away from NAS Jacksonville, the Orange Park Mall and easy access to major interstates for fast commutes.
Pet friendly with owners approval. Call today to set up a showing!

(RLNE5072122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7956 Delta Post Dr. South have any available units?
7956 Delta Post Dr. South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7956 Delta Post Dr. South have?
Some of 7956 Delta Post Dr. South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7956 Delta Post Dr. South currently offering any rent specials?
7956 Delta Post Dr. South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7956 Delta Post Dr. South pet-friendly?
Yes, 7956 Delta Post Dr. South is pet friendly.
Does 7956 Delta Post Dr. South offer parking?
Yes, 7956 Delta Post Dr. South offers parking.
Does 7956 Delta Post Dr. South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7956 Delta Post Dr. South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7956 Delta Post Dr. South have a pool?
No, 7956 Delta Post Dr. South does not have a pool.
Does 7956 Delta Post Dr. South have accessible units?
No, 7956 Delta Post Dr. South does not have accessible units.
Does 7956 Delta Post Dr. South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7956 Delta Post Dr. South does not have units with dishwashers.
