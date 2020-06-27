7956 Delta Post Dr. South

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath with a lake view! - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home has unique rustic upgrades throughout! Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, modern deep sink, fancy faucet, beautiful LED light fixtures over the breakfast bar, and a large pantry. Eat in space in the kitchen plus a formal dining room with sliding wood doors!

Recently updated with the gray wood look ceramic tiled floors and a stone fireplace, upgraded bathroom mirrors and unique accent walls in the guest bedrooms.

The master suite has a spacious walk in closet, high ceilings, unique swinging door to the master bathroom. Garden tub, upgraded vanity, separate glassed shower and linen closet. The master bedroom also has access to the back patio. This area is perfect for entertaining featuring a nice canopy with lighting, built in fire pit, and a HOT TUB overlooking the lake!

The 2 car garage has storage shelves and a full sized washer and dryer included in the rent.

Beautifully landscaped yard with outside lighting and it is fully fenced.The location is secluded with no traffic! Just minutes away from NAS Jacksonville, the Orange Park Mall and easy access to major interstates for fast commutes.

Pet friendly with owners approval. Call today to set up a showing!



(RLNE5072122)