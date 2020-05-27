All apartments in Jacksonville
7924 Falcon St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7924 Falcon St

7924 Falcon Street · No Longer Available
Location

7924 Falcon Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b2f795088 ----
Plenty of space and storage in this renovated, mid-century modern home! Features include a fireplace, wall-to-wall built-ins, updated kitchen and bathrooms, walk-in pantry, large laundry room, step-down family room leading to the back yard, and ceiling fans throughout. This one is sure to charm you, so book a showing today!

-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.
-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
-Additional fees apply: application fee - $50 per adult, pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet, administration fee - $150.
-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.
-(All fees are subject to change without prior notice.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7924 Falcon St have any available units?
7924 Falcon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7924 Falcon St have?
Some of 7924 Falcon St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7924 Falcon St currently offering any rent specials?
7924 Falcon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 Falcon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7924 Falcon St is pet friendly.
Does 7924 Falcon St offer parking?
No, 7924 Falcon St does not offer parking.
Does 7924 Falcon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7924 Falcon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 Falcon St have a pool?
No, 7924 Falcon St does not have a pool.
Does 7924 Falcon St have accessible units?
No, 7924 Falcon St does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 Falcon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7924 Falcon St does not have units with dishwashers.
