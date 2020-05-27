7924 Falcon St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Plenty of space and storage in this renovated, mid-century modern home! Features include a fireplace, wall-to-wall built-ins, updated kitchen and bathrooms, walk-in pantry, large laundry room, step-down family room leading to the back yard, and ceiling fans throughout. This one is sure to charm you, so book a showing today!



-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.

-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.

-Additional fees apply: application fee - $50 per adult, pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet, administration fee - $150.

-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.

-(All fees are subject to change without prior notice.)