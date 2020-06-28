7896 MOUNT RANIER DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

This 4 bedroom 3 bath pool home is located in the highly sought after Hampton Park subdivision. Hampton Park is a beautiful gated community complete with club house, pool, playground, soccer field, tennis courts, basketball court and more. This home is conveniently located near the St. Johns Town Center for all the best shopping and restaurants. Located off of Gate Parkway near Butler Blvd and 2-95 making it easy to get to other parts of the city. This one won't last long so call for a viewing and application today.