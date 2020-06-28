All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:17 PM

7896 MOUNT RANIER DR

7896 Mount Ranier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7896 Mount Ranier Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This 4 bedroom 3 bath pool home is located in the highly sought after Hampton Park subdivision. Hampton Park is a beautiful gated community complete with club house, pool, playground, soccer field, tennis courts, basketball court and more. This home is conveniently located near the St. Johns Town Center for all the best shopping and restaurants. Located off of Gate Parkway near Butler Blvd and 2-95 making it easy to get to other parts of the city. This one won't last long so call for a viewing and application today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR have any available units?
7896 MOUNT RANIER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR have?
Some of 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR currently offering any rent specials?
7896 MOUNT RANIER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR pet-friendly?
No, 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR offer parking?
Yes, 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR offers parking.
Does 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR have a pool?
Yes, 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR has a pool.
Does 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR have accessible units?
No, 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7896 MOUNT RANIER DR has units with dishwashers.
