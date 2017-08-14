All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
786 Providence Island Court
786 Providence Island Court

786 Providence Island Court · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

786 Providence Island Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
786 Providence Island Court Available 06/01/19 Extraordinary Queens Harbour Townhome! - Lovely town home with all the extras. It was originally the model home for Queens Harbour-Providence Island. High ceilings, crown moldings, neutral color palette, tile floors and rod iron rails make this a showcase home. The open floor plan on 1st level allows for easy entertaining. There is an upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, tile back splash and pendant lighting. 1st floor Master Bedroom has an en suite bath with dual sinks, and separate shower/tub. Two guest bedrooms upstairs with Jack/Jill bath. A large loft with wet bar upstairs is perfect for an extra family room space. The screened lanai courtyard is situated between the home and two car garage. Tenants have access to Queens Harbour community amenities; pool, tennis & fitness.

(RLNE2027429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 786 Providence Island Court have any available units?
786 Providence Island Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 786 Providence Island Court have?
Some of 786 Providence Island Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 786 Providence Island Court currently offering any rent specials?
786 Providence Island Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 786 Providence Island Court pet-friendly?
No, 786 Providence Island Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 786 Providence Island Court offer parking?
Yes, 786 Providence Island Court offers parking.
Does 786 Providence Island Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 786 Providence Island Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 786 Providence Island Court have a pool?
Yes, 786 Providence Island Court has a pool.
Does 786 Providence Island Court have accessible units?
No, 786 Providence Island Court does not have accessible units.
Does 786 Providence Island Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 786 Providence Island Court does not have units with dishwashers.
