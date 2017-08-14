Amenities

786 Providence Island Court Available 06/01/19 Extraordinary Queens Harbour Townhome! - Lovely town home with all the extras. It was originally the model home for Queens Harbour-Providence Island. High ceilings, crown moldings, neutral color palette, tile floors and rod iron rails make this a showcase home. The open floor plan on 1st level allows for easy entertaining. There is an upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, tile back splash and pendant lighting. 1st floor Master Bedroom has an en suite bath with dual sinks, and separate shower/tub. Two guest bedrooms upstairs with Jack/Jill bath. A large loft with wet bar upstairs is perfect for an extra family room space. The screened lanai courtyard is situated between the home and two car garage. Tenants have access to Queens Harbour community amenities; pool, tennis & fitness.



(RLNE2027429)