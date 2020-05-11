7854 Hunters Lake Drive South

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Single Family Home 3/2 - Huge 3/2 family home in the Jacksonville area.



This single family home has lots of open space area and storage room, huge kitchen area and gated backyard. A MUST SEE HOME! Tenants are responsible for water, trash and electrical. No Criminal records or evictions will be accepted, one year lease term, 1st month and security deposit required for move in. For further information please contact our office or visit our website at www.upsidepm.com



(RLNE2369178)