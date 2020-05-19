All apartments in Jacksonville
7847 Moss Pointe Trail East

Location

7847 Moss Pointe Trail East, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

Terrific updated home for you and yours! 2 car garage and an open floorplan! The granite kitchen is off of the Dining Room and there's a front office too with wood laminate floors. Split floorplan with a big master bedroom. FULLY Fenced yard for Fido (not Cujo). Come and get it!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East have any available units?
7847 Moss Pointe Trail East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East have?
Some of 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East currently offering any rent specials?
7847 Moss Pointe Trail East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East pet-friendly?
Yes, 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East is pet friendly.
Does 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East offer parking?
Yes, 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East does offer parking.
Does 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East have a pool?
No, 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East does not have a pool.
Does 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East have accessible units?
No, 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East does not have accessible units.
Does 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East have units with dishwashers?
No, 7847 Moss Pointe Trail East does not have units with dishwashers.
