7847 Moss Pointe Trail East

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Terrific updated home for you and yours! 2 car garage and an open floorplan! The granite kitchen is off of the Dining Room and there's a front office too with wood laminate floors. Split floorplan with a big master bedroom. FULLY Fenced yard for Fido (not Cujo). Come and get it!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.