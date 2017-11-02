7846 Mendoza Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Processing Fee $ 125.00

Application Fee $ 50.00 per person over the age of 18



Newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath home centrally located near San Jose, Southside, Baymeadows, and I-95. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire house, fresh new exterior and interior paint, newer kitchen cabinets, appliances, and much more! This home has so much to offer! Large Entry area, Spacious Living Room w/ Beautiful Fireplace, Separate Dining Room and completely Separate Breakfast Room. Huge fenced back yard and beautiful new front landscape. You will love the generous sized front screened porch, where you can just sit and relax outdoors. This home is available for immediate move-in and has self-viewing options from on-site.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.