Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7846 Mendoza Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:25 PM

7846 Mendoza Drive

7846 Mendoza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7846 Mendoza Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Processing Fee $ 125.00
Application Fee $ 50.00 per person over the age of 18

Newly renovated 3 bed/2 bath home centrally located near San Jose, Southside, Baymeadows, and I-95. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire house, fresh new exterior and interior paint, newer kitchen cabinets, appliances, and much more! This home has so much to offer! Large Entry area, Spacious Living Room w/ Beautiful Fireplace, Separate Dining Room and completely Separate Breakfast Room. Huge fenced back yard and beautiful new front landscape. You will love the generous sized front screened porch, where you can just sit and relax outdoors. This home is available for immediate move-in and has self-viewing options from on-site.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7846 Mendoza Drive have any available units?
7846 Mendoza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7846 Mendoza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7846 Mendoza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7846 Mendoza Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7846 Mendoza Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7846 Mendoza Drive offer parking?
No, 7846 Mendoza Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7846 Mendoza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7846 Mendoza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7846 Mendoza Drive have a pool?
No, 7846 Mendoza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7846 Mendoza Drive have accessible units?
No, 7846 Mendoza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7846 Mendoza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7846 Mendoza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7846 Mendoza Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7846 Mendoza Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

