7843 Playschool Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Updated 2BR/2.5BA Timothy's Landing Townhome - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1, 2019:



Live a maintenance free lifestyle in this recently updated 1 car garage townhome, which features a spacious open kitchen layout, new carpeting, large master bedroom suite, second upstairs bedroom w/ ensuite bath & walk-in closet, waterview and much more!



The Timothy's Landing community features include a pool and playground.



This property is professionally managed by Gifford Properties & Management and comes with our Renters Benefits Package, which includes HVAC filters delivered monthly to the property, free ACH online rent payments, online resident portal and online maintenance requests.



(RLNE3511010)