7843 Playschool Lane

Amenities
Updated 2BR/2.5BA Timothy's Landing Townhome - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1, 2019:
Live a maintenance free lifestyle in this recently updated 1 car garage townhome, which features a spacious open kitchen layout, new carpeting, large master bedroom suite, second upstairs bedroom w/ ensuite bath & walk-in closet, waterview and much more!
The Timothy's Landing community features include a pool and playground.
This property is professionally managed by Gifford Properties & Management and comes with our Renters Benefits Package, which includes HVAC filters delivered monthly to the property, free ACH online rent payments, online resident portal and online maintenance requests.
(RLNE3511010)