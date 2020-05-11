All apartments in Jacksonville
7843 Playschool Lane
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

7843 Playschool Lane

7843 Playschool Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7843 Playschool Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Updated 2BR/2.5BA Timothy's Landing Townhome - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1, 2019:

Live a maintenance free lifestyle in this recently updated 1 car garage townhome, which features a spacious open kitchen layout, new carpeting, large master bedroom suite, second upstairs bedroom w/ ensuite bath & walk-in closet, waterview and much more!

The Timothy's Landing community features include a pool and playground.

This property is professionally managed by Gifford Properties & Management and comes with our Renters Benefits Package, which includes HVAC filters delivered monthly to the property, free ACH online rent payments, online resident portal and online maintenance requests.

(RLNE3511010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7843 Playschool Lane have any available units?
7843 Playschool Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7843 Playschool Lane have?
Some of 7843 Playschool Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7843 Playschool Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7843 Playschool Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7843 Playschool Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7843 Playschool Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7843 Playschool Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7843 Playschool Lane offers parking.
Does 7843 Playschool Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7843 Playschool Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7843 Playschool Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7843 Playschool Lane has a pool.
Does 7843 Playschool Lane have accessible units?
No, 7843 Playschool Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7843 Playschool Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7843 Playschool Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
