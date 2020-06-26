All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:06 AM

7755 Macaulay Ct

7755 Macaulay Court · No Longer Available
Location

7755 Macaulay Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Impeccable and Fully Renovated! This amazing 2 bedroom home is completely remodeled and ready for you! Fully fenced in backyard, newer appliances, paint, flooring throughout! Located in the desirable Argyle Forest / Highland Lakes area, close to Oakleaf and minutes from the interstate. Multiple Elementary, Middle and High Schools within a 3 mile radius. 13 Colleges and Universities within a 50 mile radius. Family-friendly neighborhood and atmosphere. For Active Duty Military, the home is very close to NAS Jax, as well as nearby NAVSTA Mayport and SUBASE Kings Bay. ADT Security included! Check this out before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7755 Macaulay Ct have any available units?
7755 Macaulay Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7755 Macaulay Ct have?
Some of 7755 Macaulay Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7755 Macaulay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7755 Macaulay Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7755 Macaulay Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7755 Macaulay Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7755 Macaulay Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7755 Macaulay Ct offers parking.
Does 7755 Macaulay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7755 Macaulay Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7755 Macaulay Ct have a pool?
No, 7755 Macaulay Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7755 Macaulay Ct have accessible units?
No, 7755 Macaulay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7755 Macaulay Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7755 Macaulay Ct has units with dishwashers.
