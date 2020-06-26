7755 Macaulay Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Impeccable and Fully Renovated! This amazing 2 bedroom home is completely remodeled and ready for you! Fully fenced in backyard, newer appliances, paint, flooring throughout! Located in the desirable Argyle Forest / Highland Lakes area, close to Oakleaf and minutes from the interstate. Multiple Elementary, Middle and High Schools within a 3 mile radius. 13 Colleges and Universities within a 50 mile radius. Family-friendly neighborhood and atmosphere. For Active Duty Military, the home is very close to NAS Jax, as well as nearby NAVSTA Mayport and SUBASE Kings Bay. ADT Security included! Check this out before its gone!